Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Euronav worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Euronav by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Euronav by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 167,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Euronav by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 71,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,684,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Euronav stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

