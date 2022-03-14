Morgan Stanley Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target to $2.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. REE Automotive has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.66.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
