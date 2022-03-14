Morgan Stanley Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target to $2.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. REE Automotive has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

