Morgan Stanley Purchases 321,432 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 449.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Beauty Health worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 68.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Beauty Health by 633.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 364,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $17.64 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKIN. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

