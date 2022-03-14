Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,584 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $89.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

