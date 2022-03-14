Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,153 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.15% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

