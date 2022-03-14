Morgan Stanley Sells 127,084 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

