Morgan Stanley Sells 1,443 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Lindsay worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lindsay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 165.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.40. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.