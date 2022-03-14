Morgan Stanley Sells 237,888 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of FormFactor worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

FormFactor stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

