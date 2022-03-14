Morgan Stanley Sells 6,204 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $201,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $226,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $252,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

