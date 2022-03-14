Morgan Stanley Sells 74,403 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of National Beverage worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

