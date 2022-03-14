Morgan Stanley Sells 861,359 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,998 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 861,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Yelp worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YELP opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

