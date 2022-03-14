Morgan Stanley Sells 93,309 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 78.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $125.69 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.