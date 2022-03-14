Morgan Stanley Takes Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Krispy Kreme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Several research firms have commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

