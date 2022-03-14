Morgan Stanley Trims LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price to $14.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LZ opened at $12.33 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.