Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 556,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 864,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.