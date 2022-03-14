Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Cousins Properties worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

