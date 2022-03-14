Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 914,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.75. The stock had a trading volume of 839,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.07. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.