Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 914,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.
In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
MSI traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.75. The stock had a trading volume of 839,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.07. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $273.65.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.
About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.