MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops Purchases 4,000 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MP traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.