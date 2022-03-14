MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $127.20

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.20 and last traded at $129.61, with a volume of 90797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 374.48%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,175,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MSA Safety by 127.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

