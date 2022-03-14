MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €245.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €220.00 ($239.13) to €245.00 ($266.30) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.