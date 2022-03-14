Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in February

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($252.17) to €241.00 ($261.96) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($364.13) to €330.00 ($358.70) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.