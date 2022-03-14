Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Myomo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

