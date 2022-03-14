Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.21

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

