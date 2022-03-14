Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,200 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 333,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTP opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

