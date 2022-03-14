Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 5260076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The firm has a market cap of $761.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.