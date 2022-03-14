Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDMGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 5260076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The firm has a market cap of $761.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

