Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $45,910.13 and approximately $7,199.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,527,654 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.