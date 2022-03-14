Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 275566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPSNY shares. Investec cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

