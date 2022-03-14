National Bank Financial Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.28.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.60.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$201.49 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$145.38 and a one year high of C$216.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$177.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$176.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.55 billion and a PE ratio of 44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.