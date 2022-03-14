National Bank Financial Weighs in on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.82.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

