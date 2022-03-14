National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $10.36

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.70. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 1,046 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $844.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

