National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $10.36

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.70. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 1,046 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $844.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
