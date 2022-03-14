National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. National Vision has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

