Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 8,098.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 2.16% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $380,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LSST opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

