NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

NWG opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.80) on Monday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The company has a market cap of £23.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.23.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

