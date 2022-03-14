NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.57. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 26,105 shares.

NWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

