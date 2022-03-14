Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NVTS opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.