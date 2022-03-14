Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.60

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 61507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

