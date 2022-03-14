Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in February

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 973,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NEAPF opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Nearmap has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

