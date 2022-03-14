Needham & Company LLC Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

GENI opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

