Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. 366,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,427. The stock has a market cap of $944.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

