Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 76292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

The firm has a market cap of $957.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

