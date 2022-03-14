Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.27. 1,341,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.