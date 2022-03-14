Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKTR. BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.01. 869,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,250,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 149,522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 32,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

