Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in February

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,686,600 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 26,647,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLLSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. 23,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

