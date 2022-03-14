NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoGames in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $47,045,000. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 246,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 349,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames (Get Rating)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
