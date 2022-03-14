NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGames in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames by 136.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 28.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NeoGames by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames (Get Rating)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
