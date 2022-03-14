NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NeoGenomics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

