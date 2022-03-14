Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.
NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.
Nestlé stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.40. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $143.92.
About Nestlé (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
