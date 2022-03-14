Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Nestlé stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.40. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $143.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

