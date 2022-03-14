NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.
Shares of NTES opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.