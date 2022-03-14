NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $3,338,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 677.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.