NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $79.09

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $74.00. NetEase shares last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 91,883 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

