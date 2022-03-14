Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.80. 109,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,733. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0179 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

